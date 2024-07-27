Jana Kramer ‘Still Believes in Marriage’ After 3 Divorces

Jana Kramer is an eternal optimist and confident her recent fourth trip down the aisle — this time with former Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell — will finally lead to happily ever after!

The One Tree Hill actress and singer’s abusive first husband, Michael Gambino, tried to murder her after less than a year of marriage. He spent five years in prison for the brutal assault.

In 2010, Jana, 40, tied the knot with That Thing You Do! actor Johnathon Schaech, but the marriage imploded after just 12 days.

Jana’s third attempt at wedded bliss came in 2015 with former NFL player Mike Caussin, a sex addict whose serial cheating led to their split in 2021. They share two children, son Jace, 5, and daughter Jolie, 8.

Still, the “I Got the Boy” singer decided to give love another chance after Allan, 43, slid into her DMs on Instagram in 2022. They got engaged in May 2023, welcomed son Roman in November, then said “I do” on July 13 at a Scottish castle.

“Jana says Allan is the sweetest and kindest man she ever met, and maybe all her past mistakes are leading her to finally getting it right,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She doesn’t want to be like Elizabeth Taylor and keep on racking up marriages and divorces. Even after all her heartbreak, she still believes in the institution of marriage.”