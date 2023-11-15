Jana Kramer’s family ​got bigger when she welcomed baby No. 3 with her ​fiancé, Allan Russell, in November 2023. As her family continues to expand, fans are wondering who her kids are and if she has plans to have more children.

How Many Kids Does Jana Kramer Have?

The One Tree Hill alum is the proud mother to three kids. She welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Jolie, in January 2016 with ex-husband Mike Caussin. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2021, welcomed baby No. 2, son Jace, in November 2018.

Following their divorce, Jana found love with Allan and announced their engagement in May 2023 after six months of dating. Two weeks later, the “I Got the Boy” singer announced they were expecting their first child together.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!” Jana wrote via Instagram at the time. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever.”

Jana gave birth to her third child, son Roman, on November 13, 2023. “Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell,” she announced via Instagram one day after her son’s birthday. “Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz.”

Does Jana Kramer Want More Kids?

While Jana loves being a mother, she has said that baby No. 3 will be her last.

“Baby No. 3, and done. I told the doctor, I was like, ‘Take everything out that you can take out,'” she said while appearing on an October 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She added that she was surprised that she and Allan got pregnant as quickly as they did. “Well, I didn’t honestly think we could,” she told the host. “My fiancé and I were talking about it, [because] I’ve had multiple miscarriages, and I’m about to be 40. I didn’t know. And our first month trying, [I got pregnant.]”

Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

What Has Jana Kramer Said About Motherhood?

Jana has been known for being candid about her personal life with her fans, and her thoughts on motherhood have been no exception.

“Being their momma will forever be the biggest blessing in my life,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2023, along with several photos of her and her two eldest kids. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there who inspire me everyday. And a Happy Mother’s Day to my momma who inspired me first.”

Meanwhile, the “Love” singer has also gushed about how Allan has taken on the role of stepfather for Jolie and Jace.

“To see him with my kids is just the greatest joy. I mean, it makes me emotional because he’s just such an incredible bonus dad to them,” she exclusively told Life & Style in September 2023. “How he interacts with them, how he is so intentional with his time with them is just so beautiful to see. And the kids love him and it’s just, it’s everything.”