Not all celebrity kids get a leg up from their famous folks. Check out the A-list offspring that made their own way in the world!

Homer Murray

Ghostbusters star Bill Murray got behind the bar for the opening of his 41-year-old son’s Brooklyn, New York, restaurant, 21 Greenpoint, in 2016. “I am so happy … that he has not continued in the family business,” the proud pop said at the time. “Instead he has taken the joy of the family — to have a drink, to have a meal and have friends together — and made it his life’s work.”

Ben Ford

Being the son of Star Wars legend Harrison Ford wasn’t always a help for his 57-year-old son, the chef-owner of L.A. restaurant Ford’s Filling Station and the author of the cookbook Taming the Feast. “I found it more difficult than rewarding at times,” said Ben. “You want to be one of the guys you’re working with, but sometimes that was hard for me. Also, there was less trust in my commitment to the profession. People thought, ‘He doesn’t need it as much as the next guy.’”

Sam Springsteen

Born to… fight fires! Rocker Bruce Springsteen was on hand when his 29-year-old son, Sam, was sworn in as a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2020. “It was a long road, he’s very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited for him today,” Bruce said, noting that Sam had graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and had worked as a volunteer at several different stations along the way.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Annie Guest

The 36-year-old older daughter of Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has a career in the arts — but it’s nothing like her mom’s. After graduating with a BFA in dance, Annie returned to the studio where she trained since age 8 as an instructor. Jamie Lee’s daughter Ruby, 27, is a gaming editor. “There is a point when you aren’t as much mom and daughter as you are adults and friends,” the Knives Out actress said of her kids.

Jack Perry

“He’d always been super supportive,” pro wrestler Jack said of his late father, 90210 star Luke Perry. “He was a little more nervous than my mom is about me getting hurt and me being safe and needing to take care of myself.” Luke even helped the 26-year-old, known as “Jungle Boy” in the AEW, build a backyard wrestling ring when he was a kid!