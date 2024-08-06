Jason Kelce Shows Off Weight Loss at Eagles Practice

Jason Kelce returned to the field after his NFL retirement to watch the Philadelphia Eagles practice and showed off his amazing weight loss results.

The former athlete wore black basketball shorts and leggings, a green T-shirt and a sun hat as he watched his former team prepare for the upcoming football season, as seen in a video posted via X on Monday, August 5.

Jason’s figure was noticeably slimmer, especially in his core and lower body since he started the “process” of losing weight in April. The Ohio native announced his new health and fitness regime during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast alongside younger brother Travis Kelce and guest Arnold Schwarzenegger – and even revealed his weight loss goal.

“I’m retired. I played my whole career 295 [pounds]. I’m trying to get down to 250, 260. My goal is two pounds every week, lose it. I want to lose it, but maintain my muscle mass,” Jason said at the time. “I’m trying to monitor my protein, my carbs, my fats, make sure that I’m hitting at least one pound per body weight.”

The episode was seemingly a perfect time to talk about his weight loss goals given that Arnold, 77, is a bodybuilding icon and was crowned Mr. Olympia seven times.

The Terminator actor told Jason, “The most important thing is that you slowly decrease the body fat and increase the body muscles. You just switch. It doesn’t just have to do with the weight.”

Later in the conversation, Jason revealed that the week prior he “got down to like 285 [pounds].”

“There’s different ways to do this. I personally don’t subscribe to doing extreme diets like going all the way vegan or all the way carnivore or keto,” Jason said, adding, “F–k no, I’m not doing that.”

Jason chatted with GQ two months later and the conversation led to his newfound daily routine during retirement from family life to his weight loss.

“As far as the weight is concerned, I weighed 295 for the majority of my NFL career, and I look forward to losing some of those pounds. I don’t want to get too small. I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size,” Jason joked in seriousness to the publication in a story published on June 26. “So, for me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I’ll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit.”

Jason revealed that his current weight at the time was 277 pounds and was “almost 20 pounds down.”

“It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better,” he admitted. “My knees already feel better. So, another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children [Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett].”