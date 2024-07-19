Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, hopped on TikTok to shut down pregnancy rumors that she has faced over the past several months.

“I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now and my lack of filter is kicking in and we’re just gonna nip this in the bud,” Kylie, 32, said as she kicked off the video posted on Friday, July 19. “I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I’m not, I haven’t been pregnant since I gave birth to Benny [Bennett] and she is almost a year and a half old.”

The philanthropist, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, with Jason, 36, noted that it “really lights [her] fire” when the “sensitive topic” is reported on as speculation because she suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to her eldest daughter.

“I went in for my 13-week ultrasound. There was no heartbeat and I had to have a DNE a few days later,” Kylie said. “So, I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think that this, we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they’re good and ready.”

The NFL wife also further opened up about the invasive comments she received after it was reported by an outlet that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

“Most aggressively, I was DMd by a random woman asking ‘Did you have a miscarriage?’ because the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage,” Kylie wrote. “Let’s do better.”

Kylie and Jason expanded their family shortly after tying the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Wyatt, the following year. She is a big sports girl who loves to cheer on her dad and “Uncle Travvy” Travis Kelce.

Wyatt inherited the silly Kelce gene and has won over fans online with her witty comments that her family catches on camera.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

In January 2023, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center shared a video from their baby monitor that caught Wyatt reciting the team’s “Fly, Eagles, Fly” anthem.

“Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too. Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib,” Jason captioned the Instagram video.

Jason and Kylie welcomed daughter Elliotte in March 2021 and much like her older sister, she is one funny kid.

The following year, Jason shared a video via Instagram of Elliotte potty training with her mom. She was successful, and told Kylie that there was a “turtle in the toilet.”

The former field hockey star announced her pregnancy with Bennett in September 2022 and her due date was just days after the 2023 Super Bowl. Kylie handled motherhood like a boss and she and the girls cheered on Jason as he and the Eagles fought for the NFL championship title against his brother Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles fell behind by three points, handing the award to the Chiefs.

“We don’t have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we’re out there that we’ll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard of in life,” Kylie told People in February 2023 ahead of the big game. “We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute.”