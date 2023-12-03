Your account
jeezy denies cheating on jeannie mai amid divorce drama

Jeezy Claps Back at Jeannie Mai’s Cheating Allegations After She Cites Prenup’s Infidelity Clause

Dec 3, 2023 12:32 pm·
Jeezy insists that he did not cheat on his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, after she cited their prenup’s infidelity clause in response to his September divorce filing.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” a rep for the rapper, 46, told Us Weekly on Saturday, December 2. 

The statement came after Jeannie, 44, responded to Jeezy’s divorce filing on November 30. In legal documents obtained by Life & Style, the television personality asked that a paragraph from her and Jeezy’s 2021 prenup “regarding infidelity” be enforced in the divorce. 

The paragraph from the prenup stated that there would be a “significant financial penalty” if someone was unfaithful in the marriage. The “adulterous party” would be hit with the penalty if they “[engaged] in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or [were] emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or direct messages.”

Jeannie did not specify which part of the clause she was accusing her estranged husband of breaking.

Jeezy – whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins – also seemed to publicly declare that he did not cheat on Jeannie when he released the song “Don’t Cheat” in November. “Real n–gas don’t cheat. I be out here getting paper while you sleep. Yeah, once again, baby, ‘cause real n–gas don’t cheat,” he rapped in the song’s chorus. 

He also insinuated that he was the one who had been betrayed in a past relationship. “Real s–t, been cheated on and I been lied to. Would’ve went to war ‘bout them bitches, I would’ve died too,” he sang in one verse. He did not specify who he was rapping about on the track.

Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot in March 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022. When the “Soul Survivor” rapper filed for divorce in September, he asked for joint physical and legal custody of Monaco. In her response, Jeannie requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody.

On the same day that The Real alum filed her divorce response, Jeezy requested a temporary hearing to settle custody. He accused Jeannie of “acting as a gatekeeper” between him and Monaco amid the divorce. The “Put On” singer noted that Monaco had been living with Jeannie since the split and that the estranged couple had addressed temporary custody on an “informal basis” thus far. They have a visitation schedule put in place until the end of 2023.

“To continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible,” Jeezy claimed in the court docs, as reported by Page Six. He also claimed that the “lack of consistency” in the schedule has become “stressful” for Monaco.