jeezy denies cheating on jeannie mai amid divorce drama

Jeezy insists that he did not cheat on his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, after she cited their prenup’s infidelity clause in response to his September divorce filing.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” a rep for the rapper, 46, told Us Weekly on Saturday, December 2.

The statement came after Jeannie, 44, responded to Jeezy’s divorce filing on November 30. In legal documents obtained by Life & Style, the television personality asked that a paragraph from her and Jeezy’s 2021 prenup “regarding infidelity” be enforced in the divorce.

The paragraph from the prenup stated that there would be a “significant financial penalty” if someone was unfaithful in the marriage. The “adulterous party” would be hit with the penalty if they “[engaged] in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or [were] emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or direct messages.”

Jeannie did not specify which part of the clause she was accusing her estranged husband of breaking.

Jeezy – whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins – also seemed to publicly declare that he did not cheat on Jeannie when he released the song “Don’t Cheat” in November. “Real n–gas don’t cheat. I be out here getting paper while you sleep. Yeah, once again, baby, ‘cause real n–gas don’t cheat,” he rapped in the song’s chorus.