Jeannie Mai has responded to estranged husband Jeezy’s September divorce filing, implying the rapper was unfaithful during their marriage.

The Real talk show host, 44, insinuated that the “Soul Survivor” rapper, 45, cheated on her after asking her lawyer to enforce a paragraph in their prenup “regarding infidelity,” according to legal documents obtained by Life & Style.

“That in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages,” the court documents read. “Shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party.”

Jeannie didn’t name who Jeezy was allegedly cheating with. If proven, the prenup promises a hefty monetary consequence against the adulterous party. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Jeezy — whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins — has yet to respond to the filing, however, earlier this month he seemed to have hinted he was the one betrayed in a past relationship with the release of his new single “Don’t Cheat.”

“Real n–gas don’t cheat,” he rapped in the chorus. “I be out here getting paper while you sleep. Yeah, once again, baby, ‘cause real n–gas don’t cheat.”

Jeezy doubled down on his loyalty in verse two, rapping, “In the world with no one to trust, know you can trust me. Just know that I’m stay on my s–t and make ‘em lust me. And I ain’t about you playin’ them games, I know my worth.”

Getty Images

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage on September 14, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. In his filing, the rapper cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy also asked for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom Jeannie gave birth to in January 2022.

Shortly after the filing, rumors began swirling that Jeannie was having an affair with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez after she cohosted his show in August. Fans noticed the major on-air chemistry between the two and speculated the relationship played a part in why Jeezy filed for divorce a month later.

Sources close to Jeannie slammed the speculation on September 22, telling TMZ there was “no truth” to the rumors.

Jeezy broke his silence on the shocking split on October 19, emphasizing that the decision was “not made impulsively.”

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he told TMZ in a statement on October 19. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”