Jeezy broke his silence on his split from Jeannie Mai more than one month after filing for divorce on September 14.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” the “Soul Survivor” artist, 46, told TMZ in a statement on Thursday, October 19. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

He continued, “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Jeezy — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — made headlines in September when he filed for divorce from the former The Real talk show host, 44, in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, Life & Style confirmed via court documents.

Jeezy claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The “Put On” artist additionally requested joint legal custody of his and Jeannie’s daughter, Monaco, who, they welcomed in January 2022.

As for her part, Jeannie opened up about the breakup during an October 12 appearance on the Sherri Shepherd talk show, telling the host that she had given “God [her] pain.”

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” Jeannie revealed, before saying that she’s taking things day by day.

In response, Sherri alluded to her own process of grieving, before the mom of one shared that she “turned off every single device” in her house when Jeezy filed. “I really needed to tune into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth,” she said, receiving claps from the audience.

Despite the shocking split, Jeannie is thankful to have her daughter, Monaco, through the tough time.

“Monaco? That is my North Star. And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her,” she told People on October 13. “Because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything. So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

Jeezy and Jeannie met after the rapper appeared on The Real in the fall of 2018. After the pair went public with their romance in 2019, the pair tied the knot in March 2021 before welcoming their first child together.