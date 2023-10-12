Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jeezy, Jeannie Mai's Relationship Timeline: Marriage to Divorce

Getty

Inside Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Relationship Timeline: From Marriage ​to Surprising Divorce

Couples
Oct 12, 2023 7:16 pm·
By
Picture

It’s no surprise to hear that a celebrity couple parted ways, but Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy’s split hit a little differently. The rapper – real name Jay Wayne Jenkinsfiled for divorce from the television host in September 2023 and seemingly shocked Jeannie as much as he did fans.

Although their breakup made headlines, the pair had a rather lowkey relationship. Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Jeezy and Jennie’s romance.

Picture
Exclusives