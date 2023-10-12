Jeezy, Jeannie Mai's Relationship Timeline: Marriage to Divorce

November 2018

These days, stars soft launch their hard launches while announcing a new relationship, but not for these two.

After meeting on the set of Jeannie’s former workplace, The Real, the pair went on their first date. However, she didn’t speak about it until nearly one year later.

“I just got to know him in November,” she said during a September 2019 episode of the defunct show. “He’s introspective. He’s passionate. He’s incredibly deep. He’s a visionary. He’s a great leader. He’s an amazing servant to his community.”