Jeezy, Jeannie Mai's Relationship Timeline: Marriage to Divorce

Inside Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s Relationship Timeline: From Marriage to Surprising Divorce
It’s no surprise to hear that a celebrity couple parted ways, but Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy’s split hit a little differently. The rapper – real name Jay Wayne Jenkins – filed for divorce from the television host in September 2023 and seemingly shocked Jeannie as much as he did fans.
Although their breakup made headlines, the pair had a rather lowkey relationship. Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Jeezy and Jennie’s romance.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8