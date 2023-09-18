Jeannie Mai‘s best-known job was her nine-year hosting gig on The Real, but she’s been working for years as a correspondent for a myriad of TV shows and beauty pageants. Fans know that she’s also used her fashion skills to host a show on the Style Network, leading many to wonder what her net worth is.

What Is Jeannie Mai’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Jeannie has a net worth of $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jeannie Mai Make Money?

Jeannie started out as a makeup artist and ended up working on such famous faces as Christina Aguilera. In 2004 she started working as a TV host, landing her first gig on the International Channel’s magazine-style show Stir, focused on the Asian-American community.

She moved to Los Angeles the following year and got a job as a fashion expert on E!’s The 10. That led to work as a fashion correspondent for NBC’s Today, a fashion expert on the network’s makeover show The Biggest Loser and The Wendy Williams Show’s style expert.

The San Jose, California, native got her own show, How Do I Look?, on the Style Network in 2009, which ran for three seasons. As a celebrity stylist, Jeannie performed fashion makeovers on style-impaired guests, giving them an entire new closet of chic clothes that she curated. The show helped raise her profile and Jeannie landed jobs as a correspondent for the 2011 and 2014 Miss Universe competitions and the 2012 Miss U.S.A. pageant. Jeannie continued to work as a fashion reporter on numerous assignments including for E!’s Live From the Red Carpet and Entertainment Tonight.

Jeannie’s big break came in 2013 when she landed a panelist spot on syndicated daytime talk show The Real, where she worked until the show was canceled in 2022, but she still had plenty of irons in the fire workwise. She became the host of the Amazon Freevee cooking show America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, which premiered in December 2022. Jeannie teamed up with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo to cohost the 71st Miss Universe pageant in January 2023.

The savvy content creator started her own YouTube channel and podcast, “Hello Hunnay” in February 2019. On her first episode, Jeannie wrote in the description, “Hello, Hunnay. Mad glad to see u here, cuz oooohweeee do we have a lot to discuss. NO topic is off limits (especially with Mama Mai in the mix) and we bound to have some fun. Y’all ready to be a part of Mai fam?” As of August 2023, her YouTube channel boasts over 813,000 subscribers. Jeannie has featured an array of topics including dating, fashion, cooking, workouts and more, many of which feature her mother, Olivia TuTram Mai.