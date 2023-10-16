Jeannie Mai is in the midst of a divorce from Jeezy and, sadly, it’s not the first time she’s dealt with a marriage ending. Before her relationship with Jeezy, Jeannie was married to Freddy Harteis. The two tied the knot on August 11, 2007, and were married for more than 10 years before splitting in October 2017. Their divorce was finalized in December 2018, and fans want to know more about the rancher and reality star.

What Does Freddy Harteis Do for a Living?

Freddy grew up helping on his father’s ranch in Colorado and embarked on a career as a rancher after school. He owns the Harteis Ranch in Colorado.

As a rancher, Freddy has a passion for hunting, but is adamant about using safe methods that don’t interrupt nature’s cycle. He is also a conservationist and has worked towards “cultivating a habitat for all wildlife that supports sustained population growth through improved feed, cover and water resources to reduce fire hazard,” according to his website.

Freddy has also done some work in reality television. His show, The Hollywood Hunter, premiered in 2011, and featured scenes from his daily life on the ranch. Jeannie was featured in the series, as well. He has since hosted the shows The Maverick and Stonewall The Outfitter. The latter features Freddy highlighting people who he has met that have inspired him as a hunter.

How Many Kids Does Freddy Harteis Have?

Since divorcing Jeannie, Freddy has become a father to three children. He and his partner, Linsey Toole, have a daughter, Emersyn, born in November 2018, and a son, Huck, born in October 2019. Their third child, a daughter named Lyla, was born in 2023.

Freddy reportedly met Linsey, a model, on the set of a photo shoot in 2018. She was pregnant just months after their first meeting. The two tied the knot In June 2022.

What Happened Between Freddy Harteis and Jeannie Mai?

Jeannie has hinted that differences about wanting to start a family led to her split from Freddy. Although the talk show host has a daughter, Monaco, with Jeezy, she wasn’t sure that she wanted kids while married to her first husband.

“Before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids just because I never felt that,” she admitted on The Real in May 2017, just months before the breakup. “And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids and he actually came out and said that he wants children.”

At the time, Jeannie said that she and Freddy were still “in love” and “enjoying life,” but noted that their different feelings about having children was a “problem” between them. “It’s kind of weird to go to sleep every night holding on to that person you love so much not knowing where it’s gonna go,” she shared.

Following the October 2017 split, Jeannie had nothing but positive things to say about her ex. “He’s the best man I know,” she gushed. “I married him because he’s like my dad – very loyal, very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy. And in our 13 years together, there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing.”