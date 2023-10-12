Did Jeannie Mai Get Plastic Surgery? Then and Now Photos

Did Jeannie Mai Get Plastic Surgery? See ‘The Real’ Alum’s Then and Now Photos

Given that she was a host of The Real, Jeannie Mai naturally keeps it real. In fact, the California native even talked about a Botox job gone wrong during a 2017 episode of the show. While discussing plastic surgery on camera, Jeannie reflected on her cosmetic procedure that “didn’t go well.”

“The reason my eye was all wonky that season 1 is because mama Mai hooks me up with her doctor and did a Groupon 50 percent off and jacked me in the process. Swear!” she jokingly explained.

