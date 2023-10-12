Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Did Jeannie Mai Get Plastic Surgery? Then and Now Photos

Getty (2)

Did Jeannie Mai Get Plastic Surgery? See ‘The Real’ Alum’s Then and Now Photos

Fashion & Beauty
Oct 12, 2023 7:55 pm·
By
Picture

Given that she was a host of The Real, Jeannie Mai naturally keeps it real. In fact, the California native even talked about a Botox job gone wrong during a 2017 episode of the show. While discussing plastic surgery on camera, Jeannie reflected on her cosmetic procedure that “didn’t go well.”

“The reason my eye was all wonky that season 1 is because mama Mai hooks me up with her doctor and did a Groupon 50 percent off and jacked me in the process. Swear!” she jokingly explained.

Jeezy, Jeannie Mai's Relationship Timeline: Marriage to Divorce
 Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's Relationship Timeline: Marriage to Divorce

Keep scrolling to see Jeannie Mai’s transformation over the years.

Picture
Exclusives