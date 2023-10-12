Jeannie Mai broke her silence regarding her divorce from Jeezy and discussed the shocking split for the first time all in the span of 24 hours. Appearing on Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show on Tuesday, October 12 – less than a day after she posted a cryptic quote on social media alluding to her divorce – Jeannie held nothing back, telling the host that she had given “God [her] pain” amid the painful breakup.

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” the former host of The Real, 44, revealed, before saying that she’s taking things day by day.

In response, Sherri alluded to her own process of grieving, before Jeannie shared that she “turned off every single device” in her house when Jeezy filed. “I really needed to tune into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth,” she said, receiving claps from the audience.

Just one day prior, Jeannie – who has remained quiet since Jeezy, 45, filed for divorce on September 14 – took to Instagram with a photo of a hand-written message written on lined paper that read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.” It was the first allusion the talk show alum had made to her estranged husband’s surprising decision, which occurred after two years of marriage.

Jeezy — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — filed for divorce from Jeannie in September in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, Life & Style confirmed via court documents. The rapper claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy additionally requested joint legal custody of his and Jeannie’s daughter, Monaco, who they welcomed in January 2022. Of her daughter, Jeannie told Sherri in her October 12 appearance that her “North star” has helped guide her through this difficult time.

“I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without [Monaco] because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?'” Jeannie said. “It changes everything, so I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

As for Jeezy, he’s remained relatively quiet on the issue of his divorce, but did share a cryptic Instagram post the day he filed showing him leaning against a luxury car in a series of photos. “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he wrote alongside the snaps, but fans in the comments were not pleased with his decision, sounding off on his marriage coming to a shocking close.

Jeezy and Jeannie met in the fall of 2018 after he appeared on The Real, and began dating at the beginning of 2019. After tying the knot in March 2021, the pair welcomed their one and only child together.