Jeannie Mai broke her silence more than three weeks after her estranged husband, Jeezy, filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal,” read a photo of a hand-written message written on lined paper in a notebook that Jeannie shares via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11.

Jeezy, 45, — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, on September 14 in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. He claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The rapper asked for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022. The documents stated that “final decision-making” will “be established in accordance with the best interests of the child as determined by the court.”

The day he filed for divorce, Jeezy shared a cryptic Instagram post with a series of photos of him leaning against a luxury car with what appeared to be his friends in the background. In the caption he wrote, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

Fans slammed his decision to divorce Jeannie in the comments, with one person writing, “2 years. Did y’all even TRY!?” while another added, “I really hate this for you guys. I wish you could work it out. I love y’all together.” One fan pointed out how he still had his wedding band on, commenting, “Why he got his wedding ring on tho lol y’all stressing me out,” while another wrote, “To focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me? I guess that’s your wife and baby girl not coming with you.”

Jeannie seemed to be happy in their marriage in a September 6 Instagram post alongside Monaco, where they celebrated Jeezy’s memoir, Adversity For Sale, making The New York Times best sellers list, calling him her “husband” in the caption.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling,” she wrote, adding, “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”

The accompanying video showed Jeannie and Monaco as they prayed. “God, I want to thank you for my family,” she said as the little repeated her mom’s words. The former The Real host added, “God thank my daddy for helping people believe in themselves just like he teaches me,” as a copy of his memoir sat on the coffee table in front of them.

Jeezy and Jeannie met after he appeared on The Real in the fall of 2018. They began dating in January 2019, and made their romance Instagram official in September 2019.

The “Soul Survivor” rapper proposed to Jeannie in April 2020 at his home in Los Angeles. “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES,” the Real cohost wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.” The pair wed in a romantic wedding ceremony in March 2021 at their home in Atlanta, Georgia.