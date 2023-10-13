Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins Is Adorable! See Her Cutest Photos

After years of putting motherhood on the back burner, Jeannie Mai surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy in September 2021.

The View alum gave birth to her daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in January 2022, after almost one year of marriage to her husband, Jeezy. Jeannie credited the “Soul Survivor” rapper for changing her outlook on having children.

However, Jeezy — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — made headlines when he filed for divorce from Jeannie in September 2023. Despite their shocking split, the talk show host is grateful to have her “North Star” through the tough time.

“I’m able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you?” she told People in October 2023. “If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the adorable toddler!