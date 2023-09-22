Jeannie Mai ​did not cheat on her estranged husband, Jeezy, with Mario Lopez.

Sources close to Jeannie, 44, told TMZ on Friday, September 22, that there is “no truth” to the unfounded fan rumors that started after news broke of Jeezy, 45, filing for divorce from the former Real cohost after two years of marriage.

Fans began to speculate that the pair were romantically involved after Jeannie served as a guest cohost with Mario, 49, on Access Hollywood in August. While viewers noticed that there seemed to be chemistry between the duo, the source claimed that their relationship is simply professional.

After Jeezy – whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins – filed for divorce on September 14, fans took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to speculate about affair rumors. “If Jeezy is divorcing Jeannie Mai over some sexting with Mario Lopez … he is petty and needs to grow up … Do you not see how fine Mario Lopez is?” one person asked. Another added, “Mario Lopez kissed Jeannie Mai‘s baby like the three of them have had family day before.”

It’s unclear where the sexting rumor came from, though fans continued to run with the theory. “Mario Lopez is happily married with 3 kids,” an additional fan chimed in. “I wonder if him or his wife snitched on Jeannie Mai. Because she didn’t make it past the sexting stage.”

While Jeannie was married to Jeezy during her cohosting stint with Mario, the Saved By the Bell alum has been married to Courtney Mazza since 2012.

The insider also touched on Jeannie and Jeezy’s divorce, noting that the ​”Listen Hunnay” podcast host is devastated and heartbroken about the end of their marriage. Meanwhile, she is currently doing her best to support and provide for their daughter, Monaco, 20 months.

Jeezy filed the paperwork at Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court and claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The “Put On” rapper then stated he and Jeannie already separated and had a prenuptial agreement in place. Additionally, he noted they’re seeking joint legal custody of Monaco.

The former couple got engaged in April 2020, while they tied the knot in March 2021 at their home in Atlanta.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jeannie and Jeezy announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together in September 2021 after they struggled with fertility issues. The California native told Women’s Health that she didn’t initially want children, though had a change of heart when she met Jeezy.

“When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never,” she said at the time. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Despite her original hesitations about motherhood, Jeannie clearly loves being a parent. “It is hard work, but I love every part of it,” she told People in December 2022. “And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”