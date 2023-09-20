Happily married! Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Mazza, started their life together as spouses in 2012 and have since welcomed three children. However, in September 2023, rumors began to swirl that the Saved by the Bell alum had something to do with The Real host Jeannie Mai’s divorce from Jeezy. So, what does married life look like for Mario and Courtney?

Who Is Mario Lopez’s Wife, Courtney Mazza?

Courtney is a model, actress, dancer and singer who began pursuing the arts at a very young age. She met Mario while they were both performing in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line in 2008. Mario played show director Zach, while Courtney served as an understudy for three different roles.

“I was doing a six-month run on a show called A Chorus Line, and towards the last two months of the run, Courtney Mazza, this little Italian girl from Pittsburgh, came on the show,” Mario said on Access Hollywood in April 2020.

Mario was immediately drawn to Courtney’s talent, but he admitted that she didn’t seem interested in him. He continued to try and win her over and eventually landed a date with Courtney — but she didn’t show up. Fortunately for Mario, Courtney rescheduled the date, and the rest is history.

Since getting together, Mario and Courtney have worked together on several television projects, including Love & Salsa, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia and the Saved by the Bell reboot. They even had their own special called Mario and Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta and a series called Mario Lopez: Saved By The Baby. The couple also cohosts the iHeartRadio show On with Mario Lopez.

Inside Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza’s Relationship

After dating for two years, Mario and Courtney welcomed their first child, daughter Gia Francesca Lopez, in September 2010. The Access Hollywood host proposed to Courtney in January 2012, telling Us Weekly at the time that he popped the question during a walk on a beach.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“I told Courtney that I wanted the mother of my children to have their last name. She was silent at first from shock, then she leaped for joy and did a little jete!” Mario said as Courtney called it the “best moment of [her] life” aside from their daughter’s birth.

Not wasting any time, Mario and Courtney tied the knot in December that same year, with their nuptials aired on TLC. The couple’s second child, son Dominic Lopez, entered the world in September 2013, followed by another son named Santino Rafael Lopez in July 2019.

After all these years, Mario still can’t help but gush over his wife. In a November 2022 interview with OK!, he said, “Courtney is awesome. I’m blessed to have met her when I did, and she’s a wonderful wife and mother. I can’t believe we’ve been married for 10 years now and together for 14. Time flies, but we’re better than ever! She hasn’t gotten Mario overload yet.”

Did Mario Lopez Cheat on His Wife With Jeannie Mai?

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai with Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court on September 14, 2023, claiming on the paperwork that their two-year marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The rapper also noted that he and Jeannie were already separated and had a prenup in place. He is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco.

Neither Jeannie nor Jeezy have commented on the divorce, so it’s unclear what led to their split. However, fans began to theorize that Jeannie had cheated with Mario, although there was no proof of infidelity at the time of publication. Jeannie’s followers questioned a video montage she posted in August featuring clips from her week cohosting Access Hollywood with Mario. Many fans noted that the two had chemistry, while a rumor circulated that Jeannie and Mario had been sexting. It’s unclear where the sexting rumor came from.

Jeezy, Jeannie Mai and Mario Lopez did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.