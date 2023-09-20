Is Jeezy divorcing Jeannie Mai because she allegedly cheated on him with Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez? That’s become a major internet fan theory where people are gushing over their incredible chemistry after the two shared a hosting gig one month prior to the rapper filing to end his two-year marriage to Jeannie.

Why Do Fans Think Jeannie Mai Cheated on Jeezy With Mario Lopez?

Jeannie shared a video montage of clips to Instagram on August 11 from her week cohosting Access Hollywood alongside Mario. Even though the Saved by the Bell alum has been married to wife Courtney Mazza since December 2012, at the time of her post, followers gushed over what a great pair they made. “The Mario & Jeannie talk show is a must!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Omg I can watch you two interact every single day.”

Another user wrote, “Okayyyyy such great on air chemistry!!! I want more!!!” while one fan added, “Damn they are really good together!”

After Jeezy filed for divorce on September 14, people began looking at the video through a different lens. At one point, the pair joked about “skin contact” and at the end of her week with Mario, Jeannie brought Monaco — the daughter she shares with the “Soul Survivor” rapper — to the set where she sat in between her mom and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant as the two signed off for the week. Mario cuddled up to Monaco — who was born in January 2022 — and held her close. In a behind the scenes video, Jeannie included a clip of Mario holding Monaco up in the air then kissing her sweetly on the cheek.

Following the divorce filing, fans took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to further the affair rumors. “If Jeezy is divorcing Jeannie Mai over some sexting with Maro Lopez … he is petty and needs to grow up … Do you not see how fine Mario Lopez is?” one person asked while another wrote, “Mario Lopez kissed Jeannie Mai‘s baby like the three of them have had family day before.” While its unclear where the sexting rumor came from, one user claimed, “Mario Lopez is happily married with 3 kids. I wonder if him or his wife snitched on Jeannie Mai. Because she didn’t make it past the sexting stage.”

Why Did Jeezy File for Divorce From Jeannie Mai?

The rap icon filed divorce paperwork with Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy also stated he and the former The Real host had already separated and had a prenuptial agreement in place. The South Carolina native is seeking joint legal custody of Monaco.

On the same day of the divorce filing, Jeezy shared a cryptic Instagram post leaning against a high-end Mercedes Benz with some friends in the background along with the caption, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

Jeezy and Jeannie married in March 2021 at their Atlanta home after getting engaged in April 2020.