Jeezy seemingly shed some insight into his split from Jeannie Mai on his new song “Don’t Cheat,” which was released on November 3 with his album I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. “Real n–gas don’t cheat,” he raps in the chorus. “I be out here getting paper while you sleep. Yeah, once again, baby, ‘cause real n–gas don’t cheat.”

In the first verse, Jeezy, 46, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, hints that he was actually the one who was betrayed in a past relationship. “Real s–t, been cheated on and I been lied to,” he sings. “Would’ve went to war ‘bout them bitches, I would’ve died too.” However, he does not name names on the track or specify who he’s referring to at any point.

Jeezy doubles down on his loyalty in verse two, rapping, “In the world with no one to trust, know you can trust me. Just know that I’m stay on my s–t and make ‘em lust me. And I ain’t about you playin’ them games, I know my worth.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The new song and album come less than two months after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, on September 14. Following the split, fans began speculating that the former The Real cohost had cheated on her husband with Mario Lopez, but the rumors were quickly debunked by TMZ.

Jeannie and Jeezy quietly started seeing each other in November 2018 after he was a guest on The Real. She confirmed their relationship nearly one year later in September 2019 on an episode of the show. Jeezy proposed in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the two tied the knot exactly one year later. The pair’s daughter, Monaco, was born in January 2022.

Fans were shocked when news broke that Jeezy was filing for divorce. “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he admitted in October. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Jeezy asked for joint legal custody of Monaco in his September divorce filing. He also confirmed that there was “no hope for reconciliation” in his court documents.

Jeannie briefly discussed the split while appearing on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show in October, as well. “I’m not going to lie, it takes every day to just really sit and be quiet in your thoughts,” she shared. “Take care of me.” She also said she’s taking things “day by day” after the breakup.