Jeannie Mai has subtly addressed her divorce from husband Jeezy on Instagram by making a change to her name.

The Real host previously had her name listed as “Jeannie Mai Jenkins” on the social media platform, but the surname was updated sometime between October 12 and October 15 as she promoted her new show, Raid the Cage, with a behind-the-scenes video from filming.

The change came just days after Jeannie, 44, shared a cryptic message on October 11 in her first post since Jeezy, 46 — whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins — filed for divorce on September 14. “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal,” a photo of a handwritten note read, along with a black heart in the caption.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. In his filing, the rapper cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” He asked for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the former couple welcomed in January 2022.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on September 28 that the divorce came as a “surprise” to Jeannie, who celebrated her husband’s memoir, Adversity For Sale, becoming a New York Times bestseller just days before the filing.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom,” she wrote in a post on September 6. “You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jeannie finally broke her silence regarding the divorce on October 12 during her appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show. The mother of one revealed that she “turned off every single device” when Jeezy filed, which allowed her to “tune into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth.”

Jeannie said she has since been taking things day by day, adding “I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me.”

Monaco, whom Jeannie called her “North star,” has helped her get through this difficult time.

“I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without [Monaco] because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’” Jeannie shared. “It changes everything, so I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

For his part, Jeezy has not publicly addressed the divorce. However, the “Soul Survivor” hitmaker did share a cryptic post on the day he filed. A series of photos showed him leaning against a luxury car as he wrote in the caption, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

Jeezy and Jeannie met on the set of The Real in fall 2018 and began their relationship in early 2019. They tied the knot in March 2021 and welcomed Monaco less than a year later.