Jeannie Mai was reportedly caught off guard when her estranged husband, Jeezy, filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

“Things haven’t been great between Jeannie and Jeezy for a few months, but she is still very surprised that he filed for divorce,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 28.

Jeezy, 46, filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, on September 14 in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia. He stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation,” according to documents viewed by Life & Style.

“Since the filing, she’s been taking time for herself and taking a break from her work commitments,” the source added. “She has been spending more time in L.A. and her mom is with her and supporting her during this transition.”

While neither Jeannie nor Jeezy – whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins – have publicly commented on the reason behind their split, another source previously told Entertainment Tonight that they hit a breaking point over their differing opinions when it came to “certain family values and expectations.”

Shortly after news of their split came to light, fans began to speculate that Jeannie might have cheated on Jeezy with Mario Lopez after she served as his guest cohost for a week of Access Hollywood episodes in August. Following her appearance, fans noted that they had amazing chemistry and took to social media to wonder if they hooked up.

However, sources close to Jeannie told TMZ that there was no truth to the cheating rumors and denied any infidelity in their marriage.

Jeannie and Jeezy got engaged in April 2020 and tied the knot in March 2021 at their home in Atlanta. The former couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2021 after they struggled with fertility issues.

At the time, the Real cohost told Women’s Health that she didn’t initially want children, but changed her mind when she met Jeezy. “When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never,” Jeannie shared. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Derek White/Getty Images

They welcomed their daughter, ​​Monaco, in January 2022. Jeannie clearly loves being a mother and hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about parenthood.

“It is hard work, but I love every part of it,” the California native told People in December 2022. “And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”