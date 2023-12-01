Jeezy accused his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, of keeping their daughter, Monaco, from him amid their messy divorce.

The “All There” rapper, 46, filed a motion requesting a temporary hearing regarding custody of Monaco, 22 months, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, November 30.

Jeezy — whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins — noted that the toddler has been “temporarily residing” in the former couple’s Los Angeles home with Jeannie, 44, ever since he filed for divorce on September 14.

“Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis,” the documents stated. “While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible.”

The “Leave You Alone” rapper went on to claim that the “lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule” has become “stressful” for Monaco.

He then alleged that their current custody arrangement has created “unnecessary tension and confusion” when it comes to their parenting time, as well as their sole rights when they are individually taking care of their daughter.

Jeezy stated that he doesn’t believe Jeannie is “acting maliciously,” though he claimed that the former The Real cohost has “acted as a gatekeeper” of Monaco.

“[Jeannie’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child,” the documents claimed.

The documents added that it’s “necessary at this point to separate, structure and clearly define the parties’ temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting time schedule consistent with the best interests of the Child.”

Jeezy filed the custody paper more than two months after he filed for divorce in September. More than one month after the filing, he broke his silence regarding their split while issuing a statement to TMZ in October.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said at the time. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The South Carolina native continued, “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Meanwhile, Jeannie discussed their breakup while appearing on the October 12 episode of Sherri Shepherd’s talk show.

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” Jeannie revealed, adding that she has given “God [her] pain.”

The former couple met when Jeezy appeared on The Real in 2018. Jeannie and Jeezy went public with their romance in 2019, and got married in March 2021 before they welcomed their first child together in January 2022.