Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, opened up about the end of his marriage to Jeannie Mai, admitting that the couple went to therapy to work on their relationship.

“I can tell you this has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened; I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy, but again, I can tell you that God has put me in a different path,” the rapper, 46, told Nia Long in a video shared via YouTube on November 7. “And that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who has been through all of the things I’ve been through.”

Jeezy went on to explain that he’s been taking time to work on his inner self through therapy and meditation. When Nia, 53, asked if Jeezy specifically went to therapy with Jeannie, he confirmed that he did but that it didn’t work.

With that, Nia responded, “Well, then s–t, you tried.”

Jeezy is speaking out for the second time since filing for divorce from Jeannie in October 2023 after two years of marriage. According to Fulton County Superior Court Documents obtained by Life & Style, Jeezy claimed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and had “no hope for reconciliation.”

Jeannie, 44, and Jeezy tied the knot in April 2021, one year after he proposed in their shared home. He originally planned to pop the question in Vietnam, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in the plans.

“He did exactly what I know him to do during a time where you would think life would stop. Jay continued with life no matter what,” she told her costars from The Real shortly after they became engaged in 2020.

Jeezy and Jeannie welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2022. In his divorce filing, the “All There” artist requested shared custody of the 22-month-old. Jeezy is also the father to sons Jadarius Jenkins, and Shyheim Jenkins, and daughter Amra Nor Jenkins, all from previous relationships.

Jeezy seemingly hinted at the cause of his and Jeannie’s divorce in his latest song, “Don’t Cheat.” He also told Nia that “real n–gas don’t cheat,” which happens to be the chorus of the song released on November 3.

He explained, “It’s something in us that makes us want to be right, across the board.”

When Nia asked if that’s because he “wants to be honorable,” Jeezy replied, “I want to be honorable, and anyone that’s real, and by real, I mean real with yourself, there’s a sense of integrity there.”

Jeezy previously addressed the split in a public statement to TMZ in October, saying, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”