Jelly Roll Gives Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen 'Break’

Country music up-and-comer Allie Colleen isn’t cashing in on her nepo-baby roots, as the daughter of superstar singer Garth Brooks struggles to make her name in Nashville — but she’s gotten a sweet lift from fellow artist Jelly Roll, who’s tapped her to be his opening act this fall! 

“When Jelly Roll heard Allie’s amazing voice, he told her he wants her on the road with him!” a source reveals exclusively to Life & Style.

“This is the biggest break Allie has ever gotten in the music business.” 

The “Halos and Horns” songbird, 28, hasn’t matched her dad’s phenomenal debut in 1989. Garth’s self-named album sold a tremendous 10 million copies, while Allie’s Stones has moved less than 1,000.

Yet, the source spills the burgeoning singer couldn’t be more thrilled — or grateful — for the nod from Jelly Roll, 39, as she’s determined to become a star on her own terms — and not ride on her father’s coattails! 

Allie says of her pop, “He worked so hard for what he has — and I want to do the exact same thing!”