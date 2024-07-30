Bunnie Xo Reveals She Was Hospitalized Twice in 1 Week

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, is feeling grateful for her family and friends after she was hospitalized more than once this week amid an eye-opening health scare.

“When you’ve been to the hospital three times this week. Once for her, twice for me,” the podcast host, 44, wrote on Monday, July 29, over a TikTok video of herself in a hospital bed. She panned the camera over to her stepdaughter, Bailee, 16, as she lip synced to the Golden Girls theme song.

“Pluto on my sun has been so humbling,” Bunnie captioned the post with a laughing emoji. “It can stop now.”

In the comments, fans asked if Bunnie was doing OK and encouraged her to take it easy. She revealed in one response that she was alright and was hospitalized for “low blood sugar.”

Though Bunnie seemed to have a lighthearted attitude in her video, the post came amid other more serious updates on her health. On July 23, the former sex worker revealed in a Facebook post that she was “up early for an MRI/MRA” and “conquering her fears” as a “claustrophobic queen.”

Bunnie then shared the results of her MRI on her Snapchat, according to The U.S. Sun. Though she reportedly revealed that her diagnosis was not confirmed, she explained that the test showed a possibility of an “internal carotid artery aneurysm.”

Thankfully, a few days later, Bunnie received positive news from a neurosurgeon who did not believe she had an aneurysm after all. She shared another update in a since-deleted TikTok video, according to Parade.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

“He told me that I am cleared, that he thinks it’s an artifact, and he also thinks that, in six months whenever I come back to retest and do another CT scan, that he will be able to prove that it is an artifact,” she reportedly said.

An MRI artifact is a visual anomaly that appears on a person’s results but is not actually present in the person.

“His words were, ‘I don’t even know why the radiologist sent you in for this,’” Bunnie continued.

Bunnie also took to Facebook on Monday to share how grateful she was feeling after this frightening experience.

“I tell you what, this health scare put so much in perspective for me. It honestly made me want to change a lot of things in my life. Be more appreciative of my family & friends. It also made me reevaluate my relationship w/ God & learn to have faith for the first time in my life,” she wrote.

Bunnie also gave a shoutout to Jelly, 39, whom she married in 2016. “Even my husband texting me last night saying, ‘You’re my bestfriend.’ Brought me to tears. You don’t realize how much you appreciate life & the ppl in it until you feel like you could lose it & them at any moment,” the singer continued.

Bunnie concluded, “Love your loved ones a little more today for me, would you? I love you guys — Happy Sunday.”

Bunnie’s health scare comes more than one month after Jelly revealed that he and his wife were hoping to expand their family. In addition to Bailee, the country singer is a father to son Noah, 7, from a previous relationship.

“My wife and I are talking about having a baby,” Jelly said on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast in early June. “And it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college.”

Meanwhile, Bunnie announced on Instagram that they had begun looking into the process of IVF.

“W/ all odds stacked against us, it’s already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting w/ IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family. J & I are so excited & scared all at the same time,” she wrote. “We genuinely never thought we’d want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family w/ Bailee and Noah.”