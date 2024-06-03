Jelly Roll’s 8-year-old son, Noah, made his social media debut to the world in a sweet video with his stepmom, Bunnie Xo.

“He asked to do a video so this is what we did, what a qt pie,” Bunnie, 44, captioned the video on TikTok, adding the hashtag “Meet the DeFords.”

In the clip, Bunnie walked up to the camera and asked her followers if they could “watch her bonus son real quick?” before stepping out of the frame.

Noah then took centerstage with an adorable wave to the camera. “My name is Noah and …,” he told the camera after taking a few moments to articulate his thoughts. “This is my first time doing a video so I might be a little … I don’t really know what to say that much … but can you take it easy on me?”

Off-camera, Bunnie can be heard asking Noah, “How did it go?” before running back in the frame to cut the recording.

After his charming TikTok debut, fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the lovable footage.

“That boy looks like his daddy! Noah you did great and we can’t wait to see more Noah videos!!” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Noah just stole the internet’s hearts.”

Courtesy of BunnieXo/TikTok

“You did great Noah! Great first video! It’s scary to make that first one, but now you’ll be a pro!” a third quipped, to which Bunnie revealed her bonus son was already planning his next viral video.

“Now he wants to do a Pokémon unboxing. Should we?” she replied.

Jelly Roll, 39, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, welcomed his son Noah in 2016 with a woman from a previous relationship. That same year, the country music star tied the knot with Bunnie in a Las Vegas wedding after one year of dating. In addition to his son, Jelly Roll is the father of a 16-year-old girl named Bailee Ann.

Despite Noah largely staying out of the spotlight, Bunnie often highlights her mother-daughter bond with Bailee on social media. Last month, the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host took fans along as they picked up Bailee’s new car, which was a gift marking her 16th birthday.

“The day has come. Our baby is f–king driving dude. We’re going in to pick up her first car ever!” Bunnie told fans while in the driver’s seat of her car, as her stepdaughter sat in the back cheering. “We told this kid, you can have any car you want in the world but there was a budget.”