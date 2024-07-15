Jelly Roll is a proud dad! The “Wild Ones” singer is the father to daughter Bailee and son Noah, and he has said that parenthood changed his life.

“On more than one occasion, my daughter was a divine intervention in my life,” he said about Bailee in his May 2023 documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, recalling he learned she was born when he was behind bars in 2008. “I think I lived an extremely selfish life until that moment. I think it was the first time in my whole life that I thought about putting somebody in front of me. In that moment, I made a promise with her that I had to be there for her. It’s almost like something clicked right then.”

Jelly Roll later welcomed Noah in 2016, though hasn’t revealed who he shares his kids with. However, he hasn’t been shy about showing off his children.