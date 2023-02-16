Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah debuted two new tattoos on Wednesday, February 15, before she is due to report to prison to being serving her 78-month sentence for wire fraud.

The Bravo star, 49, showed her latest tattoos that were done by Salt Lake City based artist Vili Ngata. The word “Keiki,” which means child or offspring in Hawaiian, took up Jen’s entire forearm while her other arm featured the names of her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and her sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

She added the song “Mother” by Ashanti as the background music for the slide showing her “Keiki” tattoo and Mary J. Blige’s “You Are My Everything” to accompany the names of the three most important men in her life.

Jen has been leaning on her family amid her legal woes. Her spouse, 52, has been “constantly by her side” throughout the ordeal, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January about the reality TV couple.

“Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing,” the insider admitted at the time. “She doesn’t want to go to prison, and she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it. She can’t stop sobbing.”

Jen must report to prison by February 17 to begin her lengthy sentence, per Deadline. She was sentenced to nearly six and a half years on January 6 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her lawyers requested in a sentencing memorandum in December 2022 obtained by Life & Style that she serve her time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas. The minimum-security women’s prison is known for housing several celebrity inmates, including Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who will begin serving her 11-year jail sentence in April 2023.

The Utah native and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Salt Lake City in March 2021 and were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a nationwide telemarketing and money-laundering scheme that defrauded hundreds of people across the United States by selling them “business services” that they claimed would benefit the victims’ specific online gigs, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Many of the victims were over the age of 55, and court documents noted that some of their targets were elderly people who did not own a computer.