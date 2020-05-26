In it for the long haul. Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello seem to be head-over-heels for each other. However, their relationship actually has a long history full of ups and downs.

The couple were actually friends before their love story began. Surprisingly, Zack attended Jenni and Roger Mathew’s wedding in 2015, which he revealed the following year with a throwback photo on Instagram wishing the former couple a happy anniversary. The reality babe and the truck driver’s marriage was short-lived, and they were officially divorced in August 2019.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Roger later revealed the athlete is “a good friend of Jenni’s little brother” and a “terrific guy” shortly after the Snooki & JWoww star took her relationship with the pro wrestler public in April 2019. The following months, they solidified their romance by making red carpet appearances together at the 2019 CMT Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

Drama hit in October after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed Zack getting handsy with Jenni’s costar Angelina Pivarnick. The starlet broke things off with her beau after feeling “pretty hurt” when the episode aired.

“I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Jenni expressed on Instagram. “For [five] months I was kept in the dark about this. For [five] months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Jenni and Zack reconciled two weeks later, and they seem happier than ever these days. Prior to their brief split, the brunette beauty gushed over the stud.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me. We’re completely different. Not my style at all,” she explained on Jersey Shore, while noting their romance is white-hot. “He turns into this f–king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

These days, the wrestler and MTV star are in a great place. Zack frequently hangs out and gushes over Jenni’s two children, Meilani and Greyson, whom she shares with Roger.



It’s great to see these lovebirds going strong. Keep scrolling to see Jenni and Zack’s cutest moments!