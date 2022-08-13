So cute! Jennifer Aniston flaunted her gorgeous, toned legs wearing a short bathrobe in adorable photos at home with her dog, Chesterfield.

“Morning,” the Friends alum, 53, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, August 12, featuring shots of her cute pup relaxing on the couch with her during a lazy day. Jennifer wore a fuzzy charcoal robe in the pictures, but her super-defined thighs were visible in her outfit.

The Los Angeles native’s physique shouldn’t come as a surprise, as she has previously opened up about her strict diet and fitness regimen.

“When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites,” she told Elle in 2016. “I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I’ll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana, or I’ll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end.”

The Morning Show actress then credited ex-husband Justin Theroux for adding extra protein to her meals.

“[He] taught me that little move to get extra protein!” Jennifer continued. “Right before [the oatmeal] is finished cooking, you just whip in an egg white and it kind of gives it this fluffy texture that’s delicious.”

That year, she also emphasized how dedicated she is to maintaining a healthy diet.

“I don’t let eating habits get out of control where I need a reset button,” Jennifer told Yahoo Food at the time. “My general philosophy is to eat healthy. It’s pretty clear: eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep.”

Nevertheless, the Apple TV+ star isn’t fixated on looking picture-perfect, as she has been outspoken about pressuring body image standards in the past. In a November 2016 op-ed she wrote for The Huffington Post, Jennifer explained how societal expectations affect women of all shapes and sizes.

“We are in charge of our agreement,” the We’re the Millers actress wrote. “Little girls everywhere are absorbing our agreement, passive or otherwise. And it begins early. The message that girls are not pretty unless they’re incredibly thin, that they’re not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine is something we’re all willingly buying into. This conditioning is something girls then carry into womanhood.”