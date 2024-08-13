Jennifer Aniston has a body to die for thanks to a rigorous diet and fitness routine, but she’s still being hard on herself in some areas — especially when it comes to her feet.

The Friends alum, 55, gave fans a peek at her paws in 2022 when she shared an Instagram video of The Morning Show‘s makeup artist, Angela Levin, washing them in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap.

“Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan,” she explained in the video. “Otherwise, you end up with a situation.”

In the clip, Jennifer could be seen wearing a robe with her leg lifted over a counter and her foot in the sink, while Angela scrubbed them clean. “This is what love is,” Jennifer joked.

Now, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “Jen’s very particular about her feet. She used to be really proud of them but as she’s gotten older, they’ve really started to show the signs of age. Plus, after so many years wearing high heels for the majority of her working hours, they’ve also gotten very sensitive.”

Adds the source, “She really has to pamper them.”

The actress is even going to extremes to make sure her tootsies are in tip-top shape. “She has every possible foot massager on the market, and there’s not a day that goes by she doesn’t give them a good massage before bed,” says the source. “But she also has a head-to-toe massage a couple of times a week where her masseuse gives her feet extra special attention.”

Nightly foot masks are also part of her tried-and-true routine, says the insider. “On top of that, she also has these special socks she wears to bed every night so that she wakes up with baby-soft feet,” says the source. “Pedicures are a weekly thing as well. Sometimes, she’ll even get them twice a week, that’s how obsessed she is with having perfect feet.”

The Golden Globe Award winner is zoning in other areas of her body as well. In June, a separate source told Life & Style that she is becoming obsessed with exercise as she gears up for a new season of The Morning Show.

“Unlike with season 3, Jen didn’t have to fight for months to get a fourth season of The Morning Show ordered, and it was actually one of the easiest huge deals she’s made in her career because the show has finally matured into a bona fide streaming hit,” said the source.

“The battle Jen is fighting right now is to get her body camera-ready and red carpet ready as the new season gears up to shoot in the spring, and Jen is pulling out all the stops and back on her most punishing workout schedule at her home gym, chasing the dragon of rock-hard abs and toned shoulders,” the insider told Life & Style. “She’s going hard every single day on this stuff. What Jen would tell you is that it’s all part of the performance as Alex on The Morning Show, right down to the chiseled stomach and perfect, yoga-fueled posture, and it’s working!”