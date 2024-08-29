Jennifer Aniston Will 'Try Any Beauty Treatment Once' (EXCL)

Jennifer Aniston has faced criticism lately for her use of Botox, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style that she’s still getting plenty of other wacky treatments to look young. That includes the salmon sperm facial, which was copied by Kim Kardashian and featured on The Kardashians.

“Jen is a big believer in trying any beauty treatment once. She loves going to the top spas and getting whatever they have to offer,” the insider says. “The salmon sperm facial is something she’s done quite a few times. It gives a great glow and is very soothing.”

Kim, 43, jumped on the salmon sperm facial bandwagon during a July episode of The Kardashians, telling momager Kris Jenner that she had “salmon sperm injected into my face.” The unusual-sounding spa service has been around for about 10 years, but Jennifer, 55, first opened up about it in an August 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” she recalled asking after an esthetician recommended the facial to her. Though she said she was willing to try anything once when it comes to anti-aging, the actress admitted that she didn’t notice much of a difference after the first facial.

In addition to the fishy beauty hack, the source adds that the Friends alum “was also one of the first in her circle to start using snail mucin gel.”

“She introduced that to all her friends,” the insider continues. “She also goes for Vampire facials on her face, neck and chest several times a month because it’s a natural way to build collagen. She loves that it’s nothing but her own blood and the results build over time.”

James Devaney/GC Images

Overall, the source says that Jen “puts a huge amount of time and effort into taking care of her skin. She has a routine morning and night that takes a good 30 minutes to complete with all sorts of expensive creams and serums that she’s found in her travels around the world.”

“She jumped on the Korean beauty bandwagon way before it was popular and discovered all the best stuff,” the insider adds. “She’s a huge believer in prevention, so as basic as it sounds, sunscreen is part of her routine, and she applies it head-to-toe every hour, on the hour, even when she isn’t leaving the house, because she’s convinced the blue light from the computer and TV is just as damaging. She also has an infrared sauna she goes into religiously at home to help with her overall health and skin rejuvenation.”

Fans have criticized Jen in recent years for doing too much to her face, even accusing her of getting plastic surgery to look younger. She hasn’t admitted to going under the knife except for two rhinoplasties to correct a deviated septum. However, the Morning Show star has been open and unashamed about getting peptide injections, which involves injecting synthetic strings of amino acids into the body to improve biological processes.

“I do think that’s the future,” she told WSJ.

A source previously told Life & Style that Jen “normalizes plastic surgery in middle age, as long as sanity and aesthetics prevail,” and she has influenced her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon to do the same.

“Jen doesn’t want to go overboard, and neither does Reese,” the insider explained. “Jen is hacking her appearances, tastefully and carefully, and people like what she’s doing. Even in her somewhat diminished role, Reese gets it. … Jen is the one insisting they have to look the part, with no apologies!”