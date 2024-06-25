Quality time! Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were photographed grabbing a romantic lunch at King Restaurant in New York City on June 17. With six projects in the works, a source exclusively tells Life & Style the Oscar-winning actress, 33, wants to ensure that her marriage to the art dealer, 39, doesn’t suffer.

“Jennifer knows Hollywood can be all-consuming, which is why she’s making it a point to put her relationship first,” says the insider. “She makes time for date nights with Cooke and family days with him and their 2-year-old, Cy. It’s not always easy, balancing it all. It definitely takes work.”