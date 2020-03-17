… And they lived happily ever after! Jennifer Lawrence is “loving life as a newlywed” with husband Cooke Maroney, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She has been enjoying some downtime and loves soaking in the city with her hubby.”

Despite Jennifer’s status as a bonafide A-lister, she and Cooke, 34, are committed to making the most out of their surroundings. “One of their favorite things to do together is to explore all the great restaurants in NYC,” adds the insider (pre-coronavirus, naturally). “Jennifer loves living in New York because she feels like she just blends in and can be ‘normal.’ She and Cooke go out almost every night!”

The Red Sparrow actress, 29, and art dealer tied the knot in October 2019 surrounded by their closest friends and family. “She and Cooke made it official on October 19 with a star-studded celebration at the palatial Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, and it was a fairytale come true,” a separate source told Life & Style at the time. “Their vows were so sweet and emotional. Jennifer was close to tears as were some of the guests.”

Once vows were exchanged, however, it was time to party! “The reception, on the other hand, was wild,” the insider dished. “After being treated to a lavish spread including wood-roasted fish and leg of beef, smoked pork belly, salt cod, beignets and homemade S’mores, the couple and their loved ones did shots and partied until 5:30 a.m.”

The gorgeous bride was “dancing with everyone,” the source said, adding that she “looked tired by the end of it, but so, so, happy.” Clearly, The Hunger Games alum found her Prince Charming. “She knew pretty quickly that Cooke was The One,” a third source told Life & Style after the pair got engaged in February 2019. “His family adores her and vice versa.”

We continue to wish Jennifer and Cooke all the happiness in the world!

