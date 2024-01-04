2023 ended with our favorite celebrities and influencers wrapping up their top moments of the year. Now that 2024 is officially underway, those same entertainers have taken to social media to share well wishes with their followers. While the heartfelt messages left many of us inspired to hit the ground running, some of these messages delivered a different kind of inspo.

On Monday, January 1, Jennifer Lopez shared a vintage clip of actress Judy Garland encouraging kindness in the new year to Instagram. While J.Lo nodded in agreement, we couldn’t help but take a second look at her, well, look. The singer and actress rocked a completely stunning ensemble. J.Lo’s hair was pulled back into a sleek bun while she sported a glamorous makeup look and topped off her New Year’s Day slay with a classic white turtleneck.

Feeling inspired to rock a similar all-white turtleneck in the new year? Read on for the fashion scoop!

Get the Wosalba White Turtleneck for just $13 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The exact shirt J.Lo wore wasn’t tagged, so we don’t have an official account of which brand it’s from — however, we took a quick scroll through Amazon and found an impressive lookalike! The Wosalba white turtleneck is spot-on recreation of Lopez’s New Year’s Day ensemble — and it’s on sale right now for 50% off!

This flattering top is made from a blend of stretchy rayon and spandex. Along with a snug but comfy fit, this top is available in 50 different shades. You can snag it in so many colors, including funky patterns like leopard brown, and muted shades like coffee. Plus, it’s size-inclusive too. Shoppers can snag this top-rated shirt in sizes XS through 3XL.

Wosalba White Turtleneck Final Sale: $12.85 $25.70 Description You can never go wrong with adding a white turtleneck to your wardrobe. Amazon has a slew of fabulous fashion finds — and our latest discovery is this turtleneck which just so happens to be on sale right now!

Over 17,600 shoppers have left reviews of this must-have product, with 13,100 of them leaving glowing five-star ratings. Verified Amazon shoppers left thorough reviews explaining just how well the shirt fits. One shopper called it, “lightweight yet warm, very soft, smooth, but not slick” and “perfect for layering.” The same shopper opened up about how the shirt fit on customers with large busts. “I’m a 44DD and always have trouble finding tops that are big enough through the chest and this is perfect,” the shopper noted.

“Can’t say enough good things about it,” another customer noted. “Flattering, fitted, stretchy, comfortable, [and] washes well. I like that it doesn’t have a boxy look,” the shopper added.

Give your wardrobe a classic reset with a look inspired by Jennifer Lopez! Snag the Wosalba white turtleneck while it’s still on sale at Amazon!

See it: Get the Wosalba White Turtleneck for just $13 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

