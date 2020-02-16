Unbelievable! Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram and Twitter feeds to bless us with an absolutely insane bikini selfie on February 16 — and needless to say, the 50-year-old bombshell is totally ripped, y’all.

“Relaxed and recharged,” the renowned pop star captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a mirror rocking a strappy, barely-there white bikini. Anyone with eyes could see that the brunette beauty has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood.

That being said, famous friends and fans alike came flocking to the comments section of the post to praise the Bronx native. “Unicorn,” actress Gabrielle Union commented, while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga gushed, “Damn man.” One follower raved, “SHE’S FIREEEE,” and another added, “WAIT LET ME BREATHEEE.” One fan said what we’ve all been thinking: “Just when I was about to skip working out today.”

Naturally, the seasoned performer has a hardcore routine she keeps to stay this slim and toned. “J. Lo easily spends more hours at the gym every day than she does anywhere else, including her home, and she’d spend more time there if she had it,” an insider revealed to Life & Style exclusively back in March 2019. “She’s taking her obsession for exercise to new heights by working out a minimum of six hours a day.”

“She’ll get out of bed and do 100 each of squats and lunges on the floor, and several sets of five-minute planks and then it’s off to the gym,” the source continued. “If she’s not sweating in the sauna or swimming, she’ll be pumping iron relentlessly for hours on end to keep her body tuned.”

At the end of the day, the starlet is just incredibly dedicated to her physique — as you could probably tell. “Her entire life revolves around exercise,” the insider added. “She’s even been known to take power naps in the gym, which really help her to recharge.”

Sounds like this babe has a plan to keep herself looking slim and sexy … and it looks like we might have to follow suit.