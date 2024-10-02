Bachelor Nation has found success with both The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, and host Jesse Palmer teased that fans might get to watch an older generation on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jesse, 45, told Us Weekly that he “absolutely” hopes stars from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette will appear on Bachelor in Paradise. “I believe in manifestation. I think it would be so great. I mean, the cast from Gerry [Turner]’s season, the cast from Joan [Vassos’] season, it’s incredible,” he told the outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, October 1.

“And as long as it’s not Atlantic City or Naples, Florida — not a retirement place — it has to be a tropical beach,” he said about his dream location for the show. “And personally, I think you should have air conditioning.”

After noting that franchise alums Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni have seemingly hit it off on social media, Jesse said they would be great additions to the Bachelor in Paradise cast.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

“I think you need to have an open kitchen and let Jack and Susan go in there — it would be amazing. You would need a kitchen cam at all times just to see what they’re cooking up,” he said.

ABC confirmed in July that Bachelor in Paradise is coming back for season 10, though the network has not yet revealed details about when the season will air or who is expected to star on it.

“I know some of the ideas that are being pitched around. I know there’s a lot of different stuff sort of in the Bachelor verse that they’re putting into this,” Jesse teased about the upcoming season. “It sounds like a lot of the old, and it sounds like there are some new ideas being floated in as well. I’m really excited. I really missed going to the beach this past year. Wells [Adams] and I were hanging out a little while ago and we were both talking about how stoked we were to go back. So I can’t wait for that time to come.”

He added, “I just hope maybe there’s gonna be some sort of Golden iteration as well.”

While Jesse said he’d like to see Jack, 68, on the show, the recently eliminated contestant has also expressed interest in starring on a Golden version of Bachelor in Paradise. “I’ve never seen it, but I’ve heard about it a lot,” he told Entertainment Weekly about the tropical spinoff in an interview published on September 27, adding that he would go on the show in “a split second.”

“Who gets to do this stuff at my age?” he continued. “I mean, my God, you go and ask me to do something, I’m going.”

Kris Connor/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Jack also reflected on his reality TV debut, sharing that the hardest part was “being away from the family and missing my three grandchildren, and my two daughters.”

“It’s so funny because in the beginning they didn’t like it at all. My ex-wife didn’t like it, but now all three of them are enjoying it and having a ball with it,” Jack said about his family’s reaction to watching him on the show. “Somebody put in [a headline], that ‘Jack’s family doesn’t like him being on the show.’ They didn’t follow up with the fact that they all like it now!”