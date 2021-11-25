Just hours after Jessie J announced she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss, the artist returned to the stage to give an emotional two hour-long performance on Wednesday, November 24.

“I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was f–king s–t,” the singer, 33, told the crowd at her acoustic show at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ.

“This year has been hands down the hardest year I’ve ever had to get through,” she continued. “I lost my baby and I know I’m going to be OK.”

Jesse revealed that during her third scan on Tuesday, November 23, she was informed there was no heartbeat. Instead of canceling or postponing the show, the “Price Tag” singer said singing would help her with the heartbreaking experience.

“I do know is that I want to sing tonight,” she stated during her performance. “Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

The “Bang Bang” singer shared the news in the early afternoon on Wednesday, November 24. The show, according to The Hotel Cafe website, began at 9:30 p.m.

“Yesterday morning, I was laughing with a friend saying ‘Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in L.A. tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’” the musician captioned a photo of herself holding a Clear Blue pregnancy test. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”

“I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel [the show],” the United Kingdom native explained. “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be at this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy, this feels safer.”

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world,” the artist wrote. “I will see you tonight L.A. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”

Jessie decided to have a baby “on her own” after splitting from boyfriend Max Pham after seven months of dating in October 2021.

Alongside her statement, Jessie shared a powerful quote: “Sometimes love won’t be enough to make it work, and that’s OK. It doesn’t mean that you’ve failed.”