All loved up! Jessie J posted the sweetest little video with boyfriend Channing Tatum on her Instagram Stories on February 5 — and needless to say, we’re obsessed with how much this dynamic duo loves spending time with one another. In the quick clip, the singer, 31, could be seen tilting her head toward her boyfriend, 39, with her hair in her face as he kissed her on the crown. Talk about a totally sweet moment, y’all!

The cute couple has been all over each other lately — and luckily for us, they’ve been mostly doing it in the public eye. In fact, Jessie and Channing made their red carpet debut as a pair at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on January 24 … and then appeared on the pre-Grammys Gala red carpet together just a day later.

The brunette beauty even took to her Instagram feed to share another sweet vid during the MusiCares gala, along with some really meaningful words about her beau and their connection.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” Jessie captioned the sweet clip where they got close and smooched each other’s cheeks. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Believe it or not, long before all of this, the couple was cooling the jets on their relationship. They split on December 19, 2019, after a year together — but clearly, the desire to be apart didn’t last more than a month. An insider told In Touch they still “really [liked] each other” at the time of the breakup while confirming the duo was hanging out again, but “taking it one day at a time” during the month they were apart.

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

All in all, it’s great to see these two cuties back in each other’s arms. Bring on the adorable couples pics and vids, guys … and make it snappy!