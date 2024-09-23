Jill Zarin Makes Everything ‘About Herself’ — Even at Daughter Ally Shapiro’s Engagement Party!
Real Housewife Jill Zarin’’s fashion choice at the engagement party for daughter Ally Shapiro’s special day is stirring controversy — she arrived in a dress remarkably similar to that of the bride-to-be!
“It’s always about Jill,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.
“Even on the most important day of her daughter’s life, she manages to make it about herself!”
“While the day was supposed to be about Ally and her fiancé, it’s clear Jill’s choice of a white floral dress stole the spotlight in the worst possible way.”
“Now, everyone’s worried she’ll show up in white at the wedding too!”
