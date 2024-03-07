TV’s Real Housewives may act like they’re Queen of the May, but they’re STILL not welcome at the fashion industry’s most prestigious event — the annual springtime Met Gala! The upper-crust extravaganza is considered.

The place for maximum exposure and rubbing elbows with top Hollywood talent like Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz — and even an occasional Kardashian. But the A-plus-list ball has always been a no-fly zone for Housewives!

Over the years, several of the ladies, including Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin, have tried to score tickets to the snooty event, only to go away empty-handed. Sources say this year will be no different. “They are trying to modernize the ball by inviting TikTok stars and social media influencers, but they still won’t allow in any of the Real Housewives,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s hilarious to see the women plot and try to get invited and get nowhere. It’s going to kill them to see TikTok stars rubbing shoulders with Zendaya and Bad Bunny while they’re stuck at home watching Bravo reruns!”