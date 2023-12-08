Nicki Minaj revealed that her outfit at the 2022 Met Gala convinced her to get a breast reduction.

While looking at a photo of the ensemble during the “Life in Looks” segment for Vogue, Nicki, 41, noted that her breasts didn’t fit in her outfit.

“I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this,” she said in the video that was uploaded to Vogue’s YouTube account on Thursday, December 7. “It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction.”

During the 2022 event, the “Super Bass” rapper wore a feathery bustier gown that opened in the front to reveal she was wearing matching leather pants. She completed the look with a black baseball cap

Nicki explained that she “loved” the outfit during the fitting. “I said, ‘You guys, listen, look these boobs are gonna be spilling out,’” she recalled. “And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out.’”

However, Nicki and her team didn’t have time to make adjustments before she hit the red carpet. She added that she “knew before [they] even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own.”

Nicki opened up about the inspiration for her breast reduction just one month after she admitted she regrets getting plastic surgery.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was just fine the way I was,’” she said during the November 9 episode of “The Run-Through With Vogue” podcast. “That’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”

The “Bang Bang” singer said she didn’t “like” the way she “looked” during the early days of her career, which led to her decision to go under the knife.

“I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things,” Nicki told hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle. “And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again.’”

Gotham/Getty Images

Nicki then admitted that she “wasn’t able to look back at [her] old photos” because she “didn’t like the way” she looked “physically.”

While she didn’t specify which cosmetic procedures she’s had done, Nicki previously opened up about undergoing her breast reduction surgery and getting butt injections.

She went on to note that she now views her body differently after becoming a mother. Nicki welcomed her first child, a son whose name has not been revealed, in September 2020 with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self,” she said at the time. “And it made me think, ‘Why didn’t I like this?’ So weird. But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful.’”