She is the moment. Nicki Minaj loves to push boundaries in fashion and, quite frankly, is a style icon. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper rocks the hottest daring styles for the rest of us to follow along and imitate. Her most iconic looks, however, are her sheer outfits.

Nicki partnered with Marc Jacobs for the brand’s Spring 2022 “Haven” collection which featured vibrant designs. Although the “Anaconda” rapper has donned some of the most talked about fashion for over a decade, she has only landed the cover and collaborated with a few luxury fashion brands.

“You would think the biggest female rapper of all time who has set so many trends would have been on the cover of American Vogue, but she hasn’t,” she told Joe Budden in a 2022 interview.

“The same way I feel that I should already have been on the cover of American Vogue, so should Lil Kim — if we’re being all the way one thousand… When any female rapper — myself or Lil Kim — goes on the internet, every day, we see our influence,” the Trinidad native continued.

“This is why you have to mention it, y’all. It’s because when we don’t mention it, we are erased from those things. They act like it didn’t happen. And therefore they can continue to minimize our influence.”

Nicki attended the 2016 Met Gala in a bondage-like sheer gown designed by Jeremy Scott on behalf of Moschino. The theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” and while the “Super bass” artist slayed, other celebrities fell short of the theme. Vogue’s late André Leon Talley even praised her look on “fashion’s biggest night.” So, you can say she was definitely added to the best dressed list.

On the red carpet, André asked Nicki what creativity meant to her. In response, she said, “Freedom of self-expression. If you can express yourself freely, not give a s–t what anyone thinks — then there ya have it.”

The entertainer talked about her love for bold and bright style with New York Magazine in 2012. Nicki was a hot commodity during New York Fashion Week that year and she knew was a fashion blueprint even back then.

“I like the idea of doing something that everyone else is not,” she told the publication. “I get high off that. Just the idea that other people don’t have the balls to do something. That’s my thing.”

Keep scrolling to see Nicki Minaj’s sexiest sheer outfits over the years.