Nicki Minaj admitted she has regrets when it comes to her decision to have plastic surgery.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was just fine the way I was,’” Nicki, 40, said while appearing on the Thursday, November 9, episode of “The Run-Through With Vogue” podcast. “That’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”

The “Super Bass” singer added that she didn’t “like” the way she “looked” during the early days of her career.

“I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things,” she explained to hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle. “And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again.’”

Nicki added that she “wasn’t able to look back at [her] old photos” because she “didn’t like the way” she looked “physically.”

The “Barbie World” singer did not specify which cosmetic procedures she’s had done, though has been open about undergoing breast reduction surgery and getting butt injections.

While she admitted to being insecure about her appearance in the past, Nicki said she now loves the way she used to look before going under the knife.

Nicki also reflected on why her views about her looks have changed, noting that becoming a mother might play into her new mindset. She welcomed her first child, a son, in September 2020 with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self,” Nicki shared. “And it made me think, ‘Why didn’t I like this?’ So weird. But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful.’”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki and Kenneth, 45, dated when they were teenagers, though split and reconnected in 2018. The couple tied the knot in October 2019 before they welcomed their son.

While the “Anaconda” singer has chosen to mostly keep their son out of the spotlight, she has shared rare information about him in the past.

“He’s just walking around and telling everybody, grown adults, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’” Nicki explained while giving an update about her son while appearing on The Late Late Show in February 2022. “If I’m feeding him his food and take too long with the next spoon, he’s like, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘What are YOU doing?’ And he repeats everything now.”