Amicable exes? Joe Gatto and his estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, were spotted together for the first time since announcing their surprising split in late 2021.

The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, and the mother of two, 39, were photographed out and about in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday, January 11. The pair appeared bundled up in their winter clothes while getting into a vehicle with Joe’s face primarily hidden under a face mask. Bessy’s wedding ring was visibly absent from her left hand.

Their outing comes less than two weeks after confirming their separation. “Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together,” Bessy, who shares daughter Milana and son Remo with Joe, wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,” she added. “And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

For Joe’s part, he shared a lengthy statement of his own via Instagram, which also revealed his departure from Impractical Jokers.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” the Staten Island, New York, native explained. “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

Joe began his journey on Impractical Jokers in December 2011 alongside costars James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano. Brian, 45, admitted he was “shocked” by Joe’s news during a Monday, January 10, episode of his podcast.

“He’s a friend. I’m not going to talk about his personal life, which is clearly where he’s gone to dwell now,” the “Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave” host said. “It is what it is.”

