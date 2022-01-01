It’s the end of an era for Impractical Jokers fans. Joe Gatto, one of the founding members of the comedy group The Tenderloins, announced he was leaving the truTV prank show. Keep scrolling below to find out why Joe quit.

Joe Is Leaving ‘ Impractical Jokers’ Due to Issues In ‘Personal Life’

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Joe’s statement, shared via Instagram on Friday, December 31, read.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” Joe, 45, continued. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. [Bessy Gatto] and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

The comedian went on to thank his costars on the hidden camera show, which premiered in December 2011, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, as well as the show’s crewmembers. The Tenderloins have been performing sketch comedy and improv since 1999. All four members have been friends since high school.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh,” he shared. “And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

The Staten Island native shared a heartfelt thank you to fans of the show, stating that their laughter “has been [his] own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”

“As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you,” he stated.

The comedy group announced they “never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” but will continue the show and make a “new chapter.”

Who Is Bessy Gatto?

Bessy, 39, and Joe were married in 2013 and have been together for over ten years. They share two children, daughter Milana, born in 2015, and son Remington, born in 2017. They also have a number of dogs and are advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement.

Bessy Gatto/Instagram

Her profession is unknown, but her Instagram lists her as a gala committee member of New York City’s Second Chance Rescue.

Bessy also shared a statement regarding the couple’s split on her Instagram.

“Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together,” she wrote on December 31. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”