Speaking out! Impractical Jokers star Brian Quinn admitted he was “shocked” by costar Joe Gatto quitting amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto.

“I didn’t necessarily see that coming,” the comedian, 45, known as “Q” on the truTV show, confessed on the Monday, January 10, episode of his “Tell Em Steve-Dave” podcast with cohosts Walt Flanagan and Bryan Johnson.

“He’s a friend. I’m not going to talk about his personal life, which is clearly where he’s gone to dwell now,” the Staten Island native acknowledged before adding, “It is what it is.”

That being said, Q revealed there are definitely updates coming to Impractical Jokers, as the cast and crew returned back to work without their longtime costar. He and Joe, 45, along with James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano, have starred on the hidden-camera series since 2011.

While they have accepted that Joe is leaving, Q said Impractical Jokers is “almost like a new show” because they’ve been working to retool and revamp the series with one less joker.

Q even divulged that he was in a two-hour meeting about possibly changing the opening credits, ideas to break their traditional format and more.

Although Joe will no longer be appearing on Impractical Jokers, he gave a rare career update on January 10 and confirmed that he was still keeping his solo standup comedy tour dates.

“When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” Joe wrote via Instagram, along with a schedule of his tour. “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates. Excited to share some laughs with the fans in Iowa this weekend and all over the country in the weeks and months to come.”

The father of two shocked fans on December 31 when he announced he was leaving Impractical Jokers due to issues in his “personal life.”

“Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways,” he revealed via Instagram. “So now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

In his lengthy statement, Joe was sure to call out his Impractical Jokers costars and the impact they’ve made on him.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh,” he continued. “And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”