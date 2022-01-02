Joe, Sal, Q and Murr’s Net Worths Aren’t a Joke! See How Much the ‘Impractical Jokers’ Stars Make

Impractical Jokers offers a ton of laughs, but the stars’ paychecks aren’t something to giggle at. Comedians Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray have the same net worth as one another — $7 million — according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The four funny fellas have known each other since high school. After they created The Tenderloins comedy troupe, the group capitalized on success from future improv TV shows and sketch comedies. When TruTV premiered Impractical Jokers on December 15, 2011, the dynamic bunch reached new heights in their entertainment careers.

Despite their lifelong friendship and collaboration, Joe decided to part ways with the beloved reality show.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Joe captioned his heartfelt Instagram post on December 31, 2021. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.”

He then vaguely hinted at the reasons behind his departure from the comedy show, which involves his split from wife Bessy Gatto, whom he married in 2013. “Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, Joe spoke highly of his relationships with his now-former costars.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life,” the comedian added in his caption. “I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”

Once Joe announced his decision, Sal, Q and Murr shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts the same day.

“Hi everyone, so here we are,” their post read. “After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

Since the show must go on, the remaining three musketeers — Sal, Q and Murr — will return to film the next half of season 9 of Impractical Jokers, which was already renewed for season 10.

Keep reading to find out how Joe, Sal, Q and Murr make their money.