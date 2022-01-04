Impractical Jokers took a major hit after Joe Gatto announced he was leaving amid his divorce and fans have one question: Is the reality show over? Keep reading for everything we know about season 10, which is supposed to premiere in 2022.

Is Impractical Jokers Over?

Shortly after Joe, 45, released a statement about stepping away from the prank show, which he has been involved with since 2011, costars Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray and Brian Quinn each took to their respective Instagram pages to share a joint statement. The message assured they would be making more Impractical Jokers following their costar’s exit.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the statement read. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

Q, 45, also alluded to making more content via Twitter. He admitted things had “been a bit nuts,” which led him to go on a month-long hiatus from his “R & H Beer” radio show.

Joe shocked fans when he revealed on December 31 that he would be leaving the cast amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the Staten Island native wrote in a lengthy message via Instagram. “Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

Will There Be a New Season?

All of that being said, season 10 has already been confirmed by the network.

“Here we are, greenlighting a tenth season,” Brett Weitz, General Manager or truTV told Deadline in a statement. “We’re proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family.”

When Does Season 10 Come Out?

An official premiere date for season 10 has not been announced, but historically, the show begins running new episodes in February. Since season 5, Impractical Jokers has kicked off during the second month of the year, except for season 6, which premiered in March. The seasons traditionally run for 26 episodes.

Will Joe Be on the New Season of Impractical Jokers?

Considering season 10 filming probably happened months prior to Joe’s announcement, it’s likely he will still appear in the upcoming season. Some fans have even speculated that his exit is a joke — or part of a “punishment.”

Despite his announcement about leaving Impractical Jokers to focus on coparenting, Joe still has a comedy tour set up for January through May. Other fans thought the Sal, 45, Murr, 45 and Q’s statement was too impersonal for such a huge shift to their show.

Finally, Joe posted via Instagram gushing over his wife on December 19, leading fans to wonder what could have gone so wrong so quickly.

“Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine,” he captioned a sweet snapshot of Bessy lounging with their rescue dogs.

Time will tell what’s to come for the standup comic!