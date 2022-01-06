By all accounts, Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and his wife, Bessy, seemed like the perfect couple who adored their happy home life with their two children and numerous rescue dogs. Before the pair announced their sudden split on December 31, 2021, Joe and Bessy’s Instagram pages were filled with the sweetest photos as a couple, as well as a family.

It was Joe, 45, who would frequently write romantic and gushing captions in his photos alongside Bessy, 39. The comedian and his wife joked around in a Thanksgiving snapshot where he wore a T-shirt saying, “She’s my sweet potato,” and pointed to Bessy, who was wearing a T-shirt reading, “I yam.”

As if that pun wasn’t adorable enough, Joe gushed in the caption, “This one. It all starts and ends with this one. Thankful for everything in my life. All the hard work to accomplish my goals. Her support. My beautiful babies. Her carrying them. A household of rescue pets that are my pack. Her influence. Thankful for all the craziness we endure. Together. Us against the world. Hope you all have a yam as sweet as mine.”

The pair loved to show off their travels, sharing sweet selfies on the beach in The Bahamas and cuddling up while in chilly London. But it was as a family of four where the couple proved they were the sweetest unit. Joe and Bessy share a daughter, Milana, born in 2015, and a son, Remington, who came along two years later.

The family participated in lemonade stand sales together to raise money for animal rescue shelters, baked gingerbread houses at Christmas and dressed in coordinated costumes for Halloween. Even on holidays such as Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, the four could be seen having fun by wearing identical pajamas to celebrate the holidays together.

Both Joe and Bessy clearly love being parents, as they each mentioned the well-being of their children in their respective. split announcements. The funnyman decided to depart Impractical Jokers after nine seasons to focus on coparenting.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids,” he wrote.

Bessy echoed the same sentiment, writing in her Instagram announcement, “Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together.” Even though the pair has decided to end their marriage, photos of their happy times as a couple and family unit will always live on.

